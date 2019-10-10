Flower Mound, TX (75022)

Today

Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.