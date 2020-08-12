Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced seven additional Denton County community members have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 73 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.
The deaths reported Wednesday were a male in his 70s who was a resident of Little Elm, a male over 80 who was a resident of Rambling Oaks Courtyard in Highland Village, a female in her 60s who was a resident of Remarkable Healthcare of Prestonwood in Carrollton, a female in her 50s who was a resident of Carrollton, a male over 80 who was a resident of Frisco, a female in her 40s who was a resident of Lewisville and a male in his 60s who was a resident of Lewisville.
“With the tragic news of seven deaths today, we ask you to please keep the families of these individuals in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.
“This COVID-19 virus can cause significant illness and death. It is imperative that everyone continue wearing masks, washing hands frequently, and socially distancing.”
DCPH also announced 92 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 7,959 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH also reported 129 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 4,977.
DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. The testing center will be held at University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm St. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.
To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:
- Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
- Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
- Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently
- Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results
For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, weekly testing totals, and cases reported by day, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.
