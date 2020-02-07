As part of the ongoing DFW Connector project, the following closures will take place beginning 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. on Sunday:

  • Full closure of northbound SH 121, north of the DFW Airport. Traffic will detour to the northbound SH 121 frontage road.
  • Northbound SH 121 off-ramp to FM 2499. Traffic will detour to Bass Pro Drive.

The following closures will take place beginning 8 p.m. Friday, February 7 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 8:

  • Full closure of southbound SH 121 and eastbound 635 at Bass Pro Drive. Traffic will detour to the southbound SH 121 frontage road.
  • Southbound FM 2499 off-ramp to southbound SH 121. Traffic will detour to the frontage road.

View a detour map of all closures here. All closures will allow crews to complete drainage work crossing the main lanes of northbound and southbound SH 121. For more information, visit www.dfwconnector.com.

