Flower Mound new town hall
Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Incumbent Sandeep Sharma and newcomer Ann Martin hold leads in the Flower Mound Town Council election through early voting.

In Place 2, Sharma has secured 18,800 votes (53.2 percent) to challenger David Johnson’s 16,516 (46.8 percent).

In Place 5, Martin has received 25,381 votes (74.7 percent) to incumbent Claudio Forest’s 8,586 (25.3 percent).

Check back for updates.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments