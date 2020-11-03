Flower Mound new town hall
Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Incumbent Sandeep Sharma and newcomer Ann Martin have won their elections for the Flower Mound Town Council.

In Place 2, Sharma has secured 19,973 votes (52.6 percent) to challenger David Johnson’s 18,005 (47.4 percent).

In Place 5, Martin has received 27,383 votes (74.9 percent) to incumbent Claudio Forest’s 9,163 (25.1 percent).

Each place is for three-year terms.

Other races:

U.S. Representative, District 26

Michael Burgess (R)          259,780    60.7%

Carol Iannuzzi (D)    159,156    37.2%

Mark Boler (L) 9,154        2.1%

State Senator, District 12

Jane Nelson (R)        289,646    62.4%

Shadi Zitoon (D)       174,438    37.6%

State Representative, District 63

Tan Parker (R) 73,114      67.5%

Leslie Peeler (D)       35,283      32.6%

State Representative, District 6

Lynn Stucky (R)         47,990      54.9 %

Angela Brewer (D)   39,389      45.1%

State Representative, District 65

Kronda Thimesch (R)       38,065      48.5%

Michelle Beckley (D)        40,416      51.5%

State Representative, District 106 

Jared Patterson (R) 73,519      58.5%

Jennifer Skidonenko (D) 52,136      41.5%

Sheriff

Tracy Murphree (R) 279,130    94.3%

Freyja Odinsdottir (I)       16,743      5.7%

County Commissioner, Precinct 1

Ryan Williams (R)    75,441      60%

Sandy Swan (D)        50,306      40%

County Commissioner, Precinct 3

Bobbie Mitchell (R) 43,470      57.9%

Delia Parker-Mims (D)     31,578      42.1%

