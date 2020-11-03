Incumbent Sandeep Sharma and newcomer Ann Martin have won their elections for the Flower Mound Town Council.
In Place 2, Sharma has secured 19,973 votes (52.6 percent) to challenger David Johnson’s 18,005 (47.4 percent).
In Place 5, Martin has received 27,383 votes (74.9 percent) to incumbent Claudio Forest’s 9,163 (25.1 percent).
Each place is for three-year terms.
Other races:
U.S. Representative, District 26
Michael Burgess (R) 259,780 60.7%
Carol Iannuzzi (D) 159,156 37.2%
Mark Boler (L) 9,154 2.1%
State Senator, District 12
Jane Nelson (R) 289,646 62.4%
Shadi Zitoon (D) 174,438 37.6%
State Representative, District 63
Tan Parker (R) 73,114 67.5%
Leslie Peeler (D) 35,283 32.6%
State Representative, District 6
Lynn Stucky (R) 47,990 54.9 %
Angela Brewer (D) 39,389 45.1%
State Representative, District 65
Kronda Thimesch (R) 38,065 48.5%
Michelle Beckley (D) 40,416 51.5%
State Representative, District 106
Jared Patterson (R) 73,519 58.5%
Jennifer Skidonenko (D) 52,136 41.5%
Sheriff
Tracy Murphree (R) 279,130 94.3%
Freyja Odinsdottir (I) 16,743 5.7%
County Commissioner, Precinct 1
Ryan Williams (R) 75,441 60%
Sandy Swan (D) 50,306 40%
County Commissioner, Precinct 3
Bobbie Mitchell (R) 43,470 57.9%
Delia Parker-Mims (D) 31,578 42.1%
