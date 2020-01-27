Flower Mound Mayor Pro Tem Sandeep Sharma issued the following press release about his intentions to run for re-election on the Flower Mound Town Council:
I have decided to run for re-election for Flower Mound Town Council Place 2.
In my current term as a town council member, we made lot of achievements, and the town is in a much better place than it has been in many years.
People ask me about the progress town made while I have been on the council. I tell them that the progress is defined by what we made happen and what we, thankfully, prevented from happening.
We encouraged and approved more commercial developments, whereas we prevented multi-family residential developments.
One of my major achievements was to push for and get the residents of Flower Mound tax relief by reducing the ad valorem (property) tax rate. This is in addition to us providing residential homestead tax exemption.
We reduced the expenditures during the budget exercise and prioritized the capital improvement projects.
We were successfully able to remove the discussion of Lakeside TIRZ (Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone) from the table that would have cost the Flower Mound taxpayers heavily.
We also provided seniors with additional residential options, and then reverted the town’s master plan by removing the senior housing overlay, which otherwise could have facilitated more multi-family projects.
The Flower Mound Town Council helped maintain the Cross Timbers Protection Area and prevented it from turning into retail development.
The Town Council brought the Flower Mound school crossing guards back home from an outsourced vendor. There were apprehensions, but I am proud to say that our police department made it work really well and a win-win for everyone.
I listened to the residents of the town of Flower Mound and was the main proponent of their wants and needs during the council deliberations, on the agenda items that have major impact on quality of residents’ lives and property value of their homes.
With the help of the residents, I was able to push back on undesirable high-density projects and convince the majority of my fellow council members to see our way.
I would like to thank the other council members who voted with me and made these successes happen for me and our fellow residents.
However, our work is not done. I failed to get the council to remove “limited residential” from being allowed in campus commercial districts. This limited residential has been the cause of the many apartments we see and will continue to see, unless something is done quickly. I plan to bring this item up again for consideration.
Preventing increase in vehicular traffic is only part of the mantra for traffic management. We are working on Morriss Road improvements to ease the traffic movement there. I am also strongly pushing for solutions for our traffic bottlenecks, such as Long Prairie Road (FM 2499) and Flower Mound Road (FM 3040) intersection.
I have continued to be the voice of the people of Flower Mound.
By re-electing me on the Flower Mound Town Council, you can have the peace of mind that I will continue to make the right decisions for the benefit of the town. With me staying on the council, you can be assured that the mission statement and vision of the town to preserve our unique country atmosphere, heritage and quality of life while cultivating a dynamic economic environment will be honored.
My goal continues to be to help maintain the higher quality of life we are so fortunate to experience in Flower Mound.
You can learn more about me by visiting EngageOurTown.org.
For more information, contact Sandeep at 972-762-3661 or sandeep@engageourtown.org.
