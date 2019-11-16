Flower Mound likely won’t take another look at proposed short-term rental guidelines until January.
Lexin Murphy, director of planning services, updated the Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday on the status of the proposed regulations.
Murphy met with the Town Council the previous week to gauge their interest in a set of guidelines that would allow residents to rent out their homes on a short-term basis in single-family districts where appropriate, but with some restrictions in place.
One of the proposals previously pitched to the P&Z was that short-term rental would be defined as the rental for compensation of a detached single-family dwelling for overnight lodging for a period not less than one night and not more than 30 days.
Standards include requiring a specific use permit (SUP) before operating a short-term rental property. The SUP would be eligible for automatic renewal if there are no concerns from residents located 200 feet away from the house. Otherwise it would go to the Town Council for review.
Other requirements include: parking would be restricted to the garage and driveway, and tenants must adhere to a list of minimum safety requirements. Maximum occupancy would be two adults per bedroom and two additional adults for a total of 12 people. Tenants would have to adhere to town codes, such as noise ordinances, and the property owner must designate a local contact to be available on site within one hour of a call.
“I did hear from some of the council members that they were most likely interested at this time in defining the use of short-term rental but potentially not identifying any locations where it would be allowed at this point,” Murphy said. “Just pending either future direction by either the Legislature or the courts on how that item will move forward.”
Murphy said the council asked questions about enforcement, regardless of whether it was allowed through a SUP process or if it was banned all together.
“We’re working with code enforcement and reaching out to some of the other cities in the Metroplex to put together an enforcement plan of how that would be handled,” Murphy said.
Murphy said the commission can still make any recommendation to the council.
Chairman David Johnson said he has heard of security changes Airbnb is planning to incorporate into its program such as background checks.
“That will be important to be absorbing into this topic,” Johnson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.