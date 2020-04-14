Lewisville ISD (LISD) announced Monday the appointment of Heather Shorter as the new principal of LISD STEM Academy at Donald Elementary.
“I am so grateful for the opportunity to work with such a fantastic and dedicated learning community,” Shorter said. “I know the goal of both the Donald staff and the Donald families is to build authentic and engaging opportunities through STEM instruction for all learners, and I am excited to continue leading this mission.”
Shorter has been a part of the LISD family since 2009, and has more than 10 years of experience in education. Her career began with the district as a middle school English/Language Arts teacher. She then served as a Strategic Design Coach and as an Instructional Technology Facilitator for four years. Since 2016, Shorter has been the assistant principal at Forest Vista Elementary.
“Ms. Shorter is the perfect fit to lead our STEM Academy at Donald Elementary,” LISD Superintendent of Schools Kevin Rogers said. “She is a dedicated educator committed to student success. I am confident students and staff will continue to thrive under her direction.”
A graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University, Shorter received her Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies. In addition, she received a Master of Education in Administration and Leadership from Dallas Baptist University. Shorter has her principal certification (EC-12), and holds certifications for ELA/Reading (4-8), Generalist (4-8) and Generalist (EC-6).
Shorter, a product of LISD, is a proud Lewisville High School Fighting Farmer.
