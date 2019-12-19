International Parkway

100 to 800 block of Long Prairie Road is going back to International Parkway.

 Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

On Tuesday crews installed new street signage in Flower Mound, changing the 100 to 800- block of Long Prairie Road to International Parkway.

The portion of roadway, located within the Lakeside Business District, was recommended for change based upon marketing feedback from businesses located in the area.

