A new year is expected to bring the completion of several road projects in Flower Mound and the beginning of others.
Morriss Road improvements from FM 3040 to Firewheel Drive should be complete by May, officials said. The project includes panel replacements and ADA improvements, a water line replacement from Forest Vista to Garden Road, intersection improvements at FM 3040 and a southbound left-turn lane extension at Forest Vista.
Yucca Drive from Sagebrush Drive to just south of Cross Timbers Road, plus the extension of Churchill Drive to connect to Yucca is expected to be complete in January.
The Aberdeen Drive extension will provide approximately 2,300 linear feet of a new urban minor arterial between Lake Forest Drive and FM 2499. The project is expected to be complete by January.
Crews are expected to complete intersection work at FM 1171 and River Walk Drive in March. The project will provide a westbound right-turn lane, northbound left-turn lane and a southbound left-turn lane. It will also include 400 feet of new sidewalk on the westbound FM 1171 right-turn lane and traffic signal improvements.
A northbound right-turn lane at FM 2499 and Lakeside Parkway is set to be complete in May.
Several other projects are expected to begin in 2020, said Brian Waltenburg, the town’s assistant director of engineering.
The second phase of the Forest Vista Drive project, which spans from Morriss Road to Chancellor Drive, is expected to begin in the spring.
In the summer of 2020 work should begin on the Windsor Drive roundabout connection. Windsor Drive will extend to W. Windsor Drive and will connect to the existing roundabout south of Pinon Street.
Construction is set to begin in the summer for intersection improvements at Morriss Road and Valley Ridge Boulevard. The southbound left-turn lane on Morriss will be upgraded, and a westbound right-turn lane on Valley Ridge will be added. Crews will reconstruct the town’s 8-foot multi-use trail and crosswalk along Valley Ridge. Westbound Valley Ridge will ultimately have a left-turn lane, a through lane and a through/right-turn lane at Morriss.
Construction is expected to begin in June on Waketon Road from Chinn Chapel Road to the western limits of the Bradford Park subdivision. The project will change the two-lane open section asphalt road to a two-lane urban collector street.
In the fall the town plans to begin constructing westbound and eastbound right turn lanes at FM 2499 and Waketon Road. Northbound and southbound turn lanes could be added to the project.
Also in the fall the town plans to begin constructing southbound left-turn lane at FM 3040 and Garden Ridge Boulevard.
The design for the expansion of Lakeside Parkway from FM 2499 to State Highway 121, is expected to begin in the coming year. The project would take that stretch of road from four to six lanes to add capacity and help relieve traffic off FM 2499.
Area projects
TxDOT officials don’t anticipate much work on Interstate 35E in the coming year, except for intersection improvements between State School Road/Mayhill Road to State Loop 288. That work is expected to be done in January. More intersection improvements are expected in 2021 to prepare for a widening project in about five years.
FM 2181 from Lillian Miller Parkway in south Denton to west of FM 2499 (Barrel Strap Road) is being widened to a six-lane divided road. The project is set to be complete by August.
Work continues on US 377 from I-35E to south of FM 1830, north of Argyle. The project will take the road from a two-lane road to a six-lane divided road. Work began last January and is expected to be complete in February, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.