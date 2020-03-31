Due to coronavirus/COVID-19 concerns, multiple Flower Mound events have been canceled.
At this time, a list of all town canceled events are as follows:
April 4 – Easter Egg Scramble
April 4 - Keep Flower Mound Beautiful Spring Trash Off & Festival
April 11 – Underwater Egg Hunt
April 25 - Father Daughter Prom
May 2 - Kid Fish
Postponed Events
The May Concerts in the Park series and Art in the Park Festival will be postponed until September.
Police Department
All Flower Mound Police Department events are canceled indefinitely. This includes the Citizens Police Academy, National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event, Child Safety Seat Inspections, and Digital Child ID Kit events.
Fire Department
The Flower Mound Fire Department has postponed the upcoming Citizens Fire Academy sessions.
Town staff continues to monitor the coronavirus situation and will cancel additional events, as needed. This list will continue to be updated as more information is made available.
For complete information regarding how the coronavirus affects town operations, visit flower-mound.com/covid19.
