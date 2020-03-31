Rheudasil Park pond
Due to coronavirus/COVID-19 concerns, multiple Flower Mound events have been canceled.

At this time, a list of all town canceled events are as follows:

April 4 – Easter Egg Scramble

April 4 - Keep Flower Mound Beautiful Spring Trash Off & Festival

April 11 – Underwater Egg Hunt

April 25 - Father Daughter Prom

May 2 - Kid Fish

Postponed Events

The May Concerts in the Park series and Art in the Park Festival will be postponed until September.

Police Department

All Flower Mound Police Department events are canceled indefinitely. This includes the Citizens Police Academy, National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event, Child Safety Seat Inspections, and Digital Child ID Kit events.

Fire Department

The Flower Mound Fire Department has postponed the upcoming Citizens Fire Academy sessions.

Town staff continues to monitor the coronavirus situation and will cancel additional events, as needed. This list will continue to be updated as more information is made available.

For complete information regarding how the coronavirus affects town operations, visit flower-mound.com/covid19.

