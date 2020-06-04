The delay continues for the reopening of the splash pad at Heritage Park.
Town officials said the splash pad, which had originally been set to open June 1, will remain closed until future notice as the town awaits further direction from the state.
Chuck Jennings, parks and recreation director, said only 50 percent of outdoor pools and water features are allowed to be open right now, per the governor’s orders.
“Right now it’s about occupancy,” Jennings said. “We don’t staff the splash pad, so we can’t monitor how many people are using it at one time. Until we can open it up fully it’s going to remain closed. We’re hoping things will move quickly in about a week or two.”
Lakewood Park upgrades
Lakewood Park, which is located at 2601 Stillwater Court, has opened play structures with an aviation theme.
There are two airplane play structures for children ages 2-5, and there is a large control tower with play panels for 5- to 12-year-olds.
There is also a large pavilion with four picnic tables, benches with shade and trash receptacles.
The theme for the playground was suggested by Flower Mound residents.
Various parks throughout the town have other themes as well, including Culwell Park, which has a barn theme, and Gerault Park, which has a baseball theme.
