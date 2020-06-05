FM Splash Pad
File photo

The Heritage Park Splash Pad will reopen Saturday.

The splash pad will be open daily, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. However, the town does not have the capability to sanitize the equipment. Residents are asked to follow the guidelines below when visiting the splash pad:

Practice social distancing and avoid congregating

Bring hand sanitizer and sanitize your hands regularly

Stay home when you are sick and cover your cough

Do not bring food or drink into the splash pad area

Enjoy the splash pad and be safe!

For a list of all splash pad rules, visit flower-mound.com/splashpad.

