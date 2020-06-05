The Heritage Park Splash Pad will reopen Saturday.
The splash pad will be open daily, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. However, the town does not have the capability to sanitize the equipment. Residents are asked to follow the guidelines below when visiting the splash pad:
Practice social distancing and avoid congregating
Bring hand sanitizer and sanitize your hands regularly
Stay home when you are sick and cover your cough
Do not bring food or drink into the splash pad area
Enjoy the splash pad and be safe!
For a list of all splash pad rules, visit flower-mound.com/splashpad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.