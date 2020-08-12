Flower Mound Town Manager Jimmy Stathatos announced Tuesday he has accepted the city manager position with the city of Bedford. Stathatos has served the Town since January 2013 and said he is most proud of the following accomplishments during his tenure:
- Increasing employee morale
- Helping the town achieve a AAA bond rating
- Helping create a financial environment in which the Town Council lowered the tax rate and passed the first general Homestead Exemption
- Helping attract over 6,000 new jobs
- Helping bring a long-coveted new Senior Center to fruition
“I sincerely appreciate the opportunity Flower Mound has provided me, as well as the support of the residents, employees, and elected officials,” Stathatos said. “I will always have fond memories of my service to the town.”
Stathatos’ last day with the town will be Sept. 11. During an upcoming public meeting, the Flower Mound Town Council will appoint an interim town manager as well as determine the recruiting and hiring process for Stathatos’ replacement.
