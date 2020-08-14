Jimmy Stathatos has spent the last eight years helping expand Flower Mound’s economic development footprint.
Now he’s looking to take that same success about 20 minutes down the road.
Stathatos announced Tuesday that he is leaving the town next month to accept the city manager position in Bedford.
Stathatos was hired in November of 2012, replacing Harlan Jefferson. He then made several key hires to the town staff, such as Police Chief Andy Kancel, Fire Chief Eric Greaser and CFO and now Deputy Town Manager Debra Wallace.
As Stathatos reflects on his time with Flower Mound, he can’t help but see some similarities between the job he was tasked to do for Flower Mound in 2012 and what he’ll be asked to do in Bedford.
“During the hiring process, both councils had high aspirations for economic development,” Stathatos said. “And they both had the desire to take the organization to the next level.”
Stathatos said the numbers indicate he and his staff were able to accomplish that in Flower Mound. For example, the town’s tax base in 2013-14, his first full fiscal year with the town, was $7.2 billion. It’s grown to $11.7 billion in 2019-20 – a 62.2-percent increase.
Stathatos said he is also proud to have helped the town achieve a AAA bond rating and attract 6,000 new jobs. He said the town created a financial environment that has allowed for the tax rate to be lowered and a general homestead exemption to be implemented.
He also points to construction of a senior center and overall improved employee morale as other successes.
Before coming to Flower Mound, Stathatos was the city manager in Roanoke, where, in 14 years, he helped grow the tax base from $99 million to $1.7 billion.
Back in 2012, it was Mayor Tom Hayden and his council members who hired Stathatos. Economic development was a priority for them.
“Talking to the mayor of Bedford, it felt like I was talking to Tom Hayden,” Stathatos said.
Population-wise, Bedford is a bit smaller than Flower Mound with an estimated 50,000 residents compared to Flower Mound’s 70,000-plus.
But like Flower Mound was a few years ago, Stathatos said Bedford is primed for an economic jump.
“The cities around Bedford with their economic development achievements, this is the right time for Bedford to be taken to the next level,” Stathatos said.
While Stathatos had many supporters over the years, he did have his critics. Rumors circulated at various times during his tenure of residents who wanted to have him removed over his policies and decisions.
He said over the last year there have been times when the qualifications and integrity of his staff were questioned.
But Stathatos said that’s not the reason for his departure.
“The fact that there are people that criticize or hate on me actually motivates me,” Stathatos said. “It also tells me that I’m making a positive difference. I was once told that if everyone likes a town/city manager then they’re not doing their job.”
But after eight years, Stathatos feels comfortable he did his, and now he’s ready for the next chapter.
“I am looking forward to helping enhance the city’s service delivery and economic development efforts,” Stathatos said. “Bedford is an incredible community, and I want to do anything I can to help implement the mayor and City Council’s goals and vision.”
