Jimmy Stathatos has spent a quarter of a century working in municipal government, and an international organization is about to recognize him for it.
Stathatos, Flower Mound’s town manager, was recently notified by the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) that he will be honored for 25 years of service at ICMA's Celebration of Service ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee in October.
ICMA is one of the world’s leading associations of professional city and county managers.
“It feels awesome,” Stathatos said of the honor. “To stay in one profession for 25 years … a lot of times people switch careers, but I’m 46 and have been serving the public for more than half my life. So it’s very gratifying.”
Stathatos came to Flower Mound in January of 2013. He is the second-longest tenured town manager in Flower Mound’s history behind Van James.
“We have such excellent employees,” Stathatos said. “To work with so many people who have a servant’s heart is very rewarding. Everyone in this organization works to make a difference.”
Stathatos said his most proud moment in Flower Mound so far has been bringing in the senior center.
“That was something the town had wanted to do for a long time,” Stathatos said. “So I was excited to bring that to fruition. A lot of people were involved in it, and I was happy to be a part of it.”
Stathatos came to Flower Mound from Roanoke, where he had been the city manager since 1998.
In fact, he was the first city manager of Roanoke as the mayor had previously run the city.
Stathatos said the highlight of his time in Roanoke was helping to bring in the city’s first park.
“We had private parks that we would use, but we didn’t have a public park,” Stathatos said. “So we acquired the land, developed the park and saw the impact on the kids and adults. That was amazing.”
He said while Roanoke is one of the older cities in the Metroplex, it’s also one of the smallest.
“So a lot of other cities take things like that for granted,” he said.
Stathatos began his career in 1994 as a purchasing analyst at College Station. From there he worked as an intern for the city of Euless from 1995-1996 before becoming the assistant to the city manager for the city of Ennis, where he worked from 1996-1998.
And every step along the way has brought him a feeling of satisfaction, he said.
“You get to make a difference,” Stathatos said of being in municipal government. “And you get to see that difference. One reason local government is so important is because you can see the impact in the lives of people. It’s very rewarding.”
