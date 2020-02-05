Stryker

Officials from Stryker and the town of Flower Mound celebrate the expansion of the company.

 Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

On Jan. 31, Flower Mound officials attended Stryker’s re-grand opening ceremony at its newly expanded Flower Mound facility.

With its new 68,000-square foot addition, Stryker will able to add additional employees and work spaces to its growing organization. The Fortune 500 company is one of the largest private employers in Flower Mound with more than 450 employees, and has the potential to employ more than 700 at its current location in the coming years.

Stryker first moved its Communications division to Flower Mound in 2005 and had to relocate to a larger facility in 2017, located at 571 Silveron Blvd. After the move, Stryker consolidated its Charleston, South Carolina and Coppell locations to the new site, and added more divisions to the site such as Orthopaedics and Finance.

Stryker is a leading medical technology company and just last month, was named the No. 1 “Best and Brightest Companies to Work For” of all large businesses in the Metroplex.

