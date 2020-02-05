On Jan. 31, Flower Mound officials attended Stryker’s re-grand opening ceremony at its newly expanded Flower Mound facility.
With its new 68,000-square foot addition, Stryker will able to add additional employees and work spaces to its growing organization. The Fortune 500 company is one of the largest private employers in Flower Mound with more than 450 employees, and has the potential to employ more than 700 at its current location in the coming years.
Stryker first moved its Communications division to Flower Mound in 2005 and had to relocate to a larger facility in 2017, located at 571 Silveron Blvd. After the move, Stryker consolidated its Charleston, South Carolina and Coppell locations to the new site, and added more divisions to the site such as Orthopaedics and Finance.
Stryker is a leading medical technology company and just last month, was named the No. 1 “Best and Brightest Companies to Work For” of all large businesses in the Metroplex.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.