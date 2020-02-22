While students enjoyed a break from school over the holidays, high school junior Steven Brooks answered the call to help save lives by planning an American Red Cross blood drive.
The Founders Classical Academy student earned a $2,500 scholarship in recognition of his hard work.
As part of the Red Cross Leaders Save Lives program, Brooks hosted a blood drive at Flower Mound High School on Jan. 5. The blood drive was successful, bringing in 105 pints of blood, thanks to generous volunteer blood donors. As a result, Brooks was entered to win a college scholarship and was chosen as a winner. He was also awarded a gift card.
“I highly recommend hosting a blood drive in order to make a meaningful impact in your community,” Brooks said. “It’s a great experience to learn about the need for blood. And, the volunteer hours look great on your resume.”
Registration is now available for the Summer 2020 program, which will award scholarships to 10 student participants. More information is available at RedCrossBlood.org/leaderssavelives.
How to donate blood
Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive.
To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
