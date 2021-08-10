In the midst of the global pandemic, a local organization is doing its part in helping the world get back to normal.
The Thinker's Chronicle is a completely student-led newspaper founded by Flower Mound High School senior Advika Rajeev that now has a global audience, publishing new editions every two weeks.
“There was a lot going on in different parts of the world, and I wanted to create a platform where students like me would be able to express how we felt about these events. I wanted a place where the news would be told through the eyes and perspective of the youth,” Rajeev said.
Realizing the situation of COVID-19 in India, the students decided to start a fundraiser to help India recover from its current, unbearable state. Profits of their merchandise sales will be going towards this campaign, which is named “Give Breath, Give Hope.”
“First it was just going out to see friends, eating outside, traveling … but now for some people, just breathing is difficult,” Rajeev said. “Oxygen is something that every person should have access to and if we can help another person breathe, we should be doing what we can. It is scary that people cannot access such an enormous resource that’s around us all the time. That’s why we’re doing this fundraiser – to relieve some of the stress that the pandemic is having on these struggling communities.”
Due to the success of the first phase of the fundraiser, they started a second phase.
“We raised $500 in total, and we are hoping to reach higher than that for this second phase,” Rajeev said.
“All the profits from the fundraiser go directly to purchasing oxygen concentrators for India,” she said. “There is a large oxygen shortage in India, and we hope the money we raise through our fundraiser will help bridge the gap.”
To support Give Breath, Give Hope, visit thinkerschronicle.com/shop and purchase their merchandise.
