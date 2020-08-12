Twin Coves station
Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The town of Flower Mound invites artists and photographers to compete for the chance to display their work on the pay station box at Twin Coves Park.

One winner will be chosen to have a photograph, digital art, painting, or drawing that is of or inspired by Twin Coves Park, converted into a vinyl wrap on the pay station box at the park’s entrance.

The competition is open to artists of all ages and is not limited to Flower Mound residents. Only digital submissions will be accepted and all submissions are due by Sept. 11.

For details on design criteria, dimensions, and how to submit an application, please visit flower-mound.com/paystationcontest.

