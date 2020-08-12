The town of Flower Mound invites artists and photographers to compete for the chance to display their work on the pay station box at Twin Coves Park.
One winner will be chosen to have a photograph, digital art, painting, or drawing that is of or inspired by Twin Coves Park, converted into a vinyl wrap on the pay station box at the park’s entrance.
The competition is open to artists of all ages and is not limited to Flower Mound residents. Only digital submissions will be accepted and all submissions are due by Sept. 11.
For details on design criteria, dimensions, and how to submit an application, please visit flower-mound.com/paystationcontest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.