The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau recently released the identity of Alexander Frank Baro, 23. Baro is the sole suspect in the Aug. 18 homicide of 18-year-old Matthew Thane in Flower Mound.

Baro took his own life as police were attempting to have him to exit his residence in Pleasanton, California. Detectives are still processing several pieces of evidence as part of the active and ongoing investigation.

More information will be released when available.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments