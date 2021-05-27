The man police said shot three Flower Mound police officers during a 10-hour standoff that began Wednesday night surrendered at 5:32 a.m. Thursday, and the officers have been treated and released.
Police have charged 60-year-old Bryan Hucabee, of Flower Mound with three counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and more charges are pending.
According to Police Chief Andy Kancel, officers responded to a call at 7:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Termaine Drive after receiving a call from the suspect’s wife that he was making suicidal threats.
Kancel said upon arrival officers attempted to make contact with Hucabee, who at the time was the only person in the house. His wife had made the 911 call from a neighbor’s house.
“While officers were attempting a welfare check at approximately 8:05 p.m., the suspect fired on them from inside the home, striking three Flower Mound officers,” Kancel said. “Officers returned fire before retreating to the perimeter.”
Kancel said one officer’s ballistic shield was struck by a bullet, shattering the glass and causing injury. That officer, who has been with the department for four years, was transported to Medical City Lewisville but released that night.
The second officer, who has been with the department for 14 years, was stuck by bullet fragments in the neck, face and shoulder areas and received non-life-threatening injuries, Kancel said. The officer was transported to Medical City Denton and also released Wednesday night.
A third officer was shot in the chest, but his ballistic plate carrier absorbed the impact of the bullet, leaving him uninjured, Kancel said. He was transported to Medical City Lewisville for precautionary measures and released.
“We are very blessed and thankful that the injuries to the officers were not more severe, and we are grateful for your continued support,” Kancel said.
Kancel said law enforcement, which included Flower Mound police and SWAT officers, the Lewisville SWAT team and later the FBI SWAT team, used drones to monitor the scene, tear gas to encourage the suspect to leave the house and a robot to check on Hucabee.
According to police, Hucabee began firing at the robot and through the front door around 2:30 a.m., prompting police to evacuate neighbors with an armored vehicle.
Kancel said around 5:32 a.m. Hucabee surrendered peacefully after the FBI’s SWAT team fired multiple tear gas volleys into the house. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment from the tear gas, and police said he was not struck by gunfire.
“I’m very proud of how my team, Flower Mound PD, responded in this situation and took care of one another,” Kancel said. “We were able to resolve what was a very hazardous situation with no critical injuries to any person. I would also like to thank all the agencies who provided assistance, including Lewisville, Highland Village, Denton County and Coppell, as well as the Texas Rangers – who will be investigating the officer-involved shooting – and our federal partners from FBI – Dallas.”
