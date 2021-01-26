The suspect in last week’s robbery in Flower Mound was arrested Saturday.

Luis Gomez Jr., 39, of Flower Mound, was arrested by Carrollton Police on a warrant out of Flower Mound in connection to the Verizon Wireless store aggravated robbery.

Around 10:42 a.m. Friday, Flower Mound police responded to a shooting at Verizon Wireless located at 5891 Long Prairie Road. Officers discovered a single shot had been fired into the exterior wall of the store by a male suspect during the robbery. Nobody was injured. The suspect then fled the scene.

Gomez was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and was transported to the Denton County Jail where he is being held on a $65,000 bond.

