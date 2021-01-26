The suspect in last week’s robbery in Flower Mound was arrested Saturday.
Luis Gomez Jr., 39, of Flower Mound, was arrested by Carrollton Police on a warrant out of Flower Mound in connection to the Verizon Wireless store aggravated robbery.
Around 10:42 a.m. Friday, Flower Mound police responded to a shooting at Verizon Wireless located at 5891 Long Prairie Road. Officers discovered a single shot had been fired into the exterior wall of the store by a male suspect during the robbery. Nobody was injured. The suspect then fled the scene.
Gomez was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and was transported to the Denton County Jail where he is being held on a $65,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.