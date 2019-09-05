Teen Talks

On Sept. 12, the Lewisville/Flower Mound Teen Court will host its next “Teen Talks” presentation from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Lewisville Municipal Court, located at 1197 W. Main St.

This month’s topic focuses on suicide prevention. Attendees must be there by 5:30 p.m. sharp to receive community service hours for attending.

Register online or call 972.219.3671.

