Tesla CEO Elon Musk raised some eyebrows over the weekend when he fired off a tweet threatening to move his company’s headquarters from California to either Texas or Nevada.
Flower Mound Town Manager Jimmy Stathatos took note.
Musk voiced frustration that Alameda County, California isn’t allowing manufacturing plants to reopen. The company’s plant is located in Fremont, California.
He tweeted, in part, “Frankly this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately.”
Stathatos, along with scores of opportunists from across the country, were all over it.
“We have plenty of room in @flower_mound! We’re 10 minutes from @DFWAirport! We’d love to talk with you,” Stathatos tweeted.
“I was very serious,” Stathatos said after he sent the tweet. “We plan on following up with them.”
Why Flower Mound
Stathatos said it’s realistic to think Flower Mound could be a player in the possible relocation if Musk goes forward with it.
“It makes a ton of sense,” Stathatos said. “When you look at our low tax rate, Denton County’s low tax rate and our location, we check all of the boxes.”
Andrea Roy, the town’s director of economic development, said other benefits include access to a robust and diverse workforce, quality built environment and cost of living, among others.
“With regard to past headquarter moves to Flower Mound, Tesla, as part of their due diligence, would consider our existing corporate tenants and our overall business environment,” Roy said. “The geographic area in which Tesla locates reflects directly on the company, and assurance of a desirable image is always a significant factor among relocating businesses.”
Stathatos said there are multiple areas where a headquarters – not a manufacturing facility – could go in Flower Mound. Among those is the vast land on the west side of the town.
“We could find the land,” Stathatos said. “Near Furst Ranch there’s the rail, and there’s access to Interstate 35W.”
Officials said undeveloped parcels within the Lakeside Business District could also be an option.
“It depends on the footprint,” Stathatos said.
What would it take?
Stathatos said he forwarded his tweet to the offices of Gov. Greg Abbott and State Rep. Tan Parker. He said any attempt to bring TESLA to Flower Mound would require a state and regional effort.
In fact, he said attempts to bring the headquarters to any North Texas city would require multiple cities working together.
“If there’s a way to be part of the effort to bring them to the Metroplex, then absolutely,” Stathatos said. “It would help the region if they located here.”
There are approximately 90 companies that are headquartered in Flower Mound, including Mannatech, Ivie & Associates, Niagara Conservation and Signature Systems Group.
Roy said in pursuing a possible relocation the town would use standard incentives, such as tax breaks and fee waivers. She said the town would also seek assistance from sources such as the Texas Enterprise Fund, Enterprise Zone Fund and the Texas Workforce Commission training and hiring dollars to prepare people for work in this particular business.
“The town would review the benefits provided by the company and utilize those added dollars to provide assistance back to the company,” Roy said.
She said construction of such a facility would require extensive infrastructure investments on both the public and private side.
“Once a corporate relocation reaches a scale such as Tesla, the DFW region works together and has a proven track record in attracting companies for the benefit of the entire area,” Roy said.
Stathatos was just one North Texas official to go public with a response to Musk’s tweet. Multiple Dallas County officials, including Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, encouraged Tesla to consider moving to south Dallas. Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney promoted his city as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.