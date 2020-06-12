Lewisville ISD has provided the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) a list of advocacy points as the organization prepares for the 87th Texas Legislature in 2021.
Each session TASB solicits advocacy resolutions from school districts to help shape its responses to various issues before the Legislature begins.
Monday, LISD adopted two resolutions. One of those calls for the removal of high stakes in the STAAR test and the end-of-course exams. In the letter LISD states that high stakes for graduation and grade promotion are not required at the federal level but are in Texas. It states that only 11 states still include high stakes with state testing.
“Placing high-stakes for a single test on a single day is not educationally sound for diagnosing or targeting of individual student learning needs,” the letter states. “Districts and teachers would not place a high-stake measure to one evaluation throughout the year, especially since the requirements for evidence of test validity would have to be correspondingly higher.”
The board also approved a resolution advocating for the removal of a rule that limits the number of virtual classes a student can take in a year to three.
LISD is also seeking to remove a requirement that districts must get approval from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to provide electronic courses solely to students in their district.
“Removing these two regulations provide more options for school district to serve their students without opening virtual learning up to outside organizations and businesses,” the letter stated. “It places the burden of curriculum development and course approval at the district level for students within their district. It removes the need for statewide oversight for courses that are not being used statewide while protecting public school interests.”
Wednesday the board approved a resolution to advocate for all students to have access to equitable delivery of music, dance, theater and visual arts education.
Superintendent Kevin Rogers said this resolution is not to say the district doesn’t provide equitable access to fine arts.
“So what you’re doing by approving this resolution is making this clear as a state platform that it ought to be the same not only for LISD but across the great state.”
Trustee Kristi Hassett stressed the importance of fine arts, saying it should be viewed not as enrichment but as regular education.
“Because of our fine arts, our kids are so much more blessed in other areas,” Hassett said. “Their social emotional, their language skills, their math skills, there are so many things our kids get rather than what I think some see as just music. They gain so much by participating in our fine arts. They do better overall.”
The Legislature runs from Jan. 12 to May 31.
