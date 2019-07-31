The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board has extended the deadline for nominations to the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program to Aug. 31, allowing young Texans interested in military service more time to apply for a $10,000 scholarship to be awarded by Texas State Senator Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound.
"As the daughter of a World War II veteran, I strongly support this scholarship program, which encourages young men and women to consider a career in our military. This session I worked with our colleagues to restore funding for this scholarship, and each member of the Texas Legislature can now select one deserving student to receive a $10,000 scholarship to help with the cost of higher education in exchange for a commitment to serve our country," Nelson said.
To be eligible, students must meet two of the following four academic criteria:
*Be on track to graduate or graduated high school with the Distinguished Level of Achievement Plan or the International Baccalaureate Program;
*A high school GPA of 3.0 or higher
*Achieved a college readiness score on the SAT (1070) or ACT (23);
*Ranked in the top one-third of the prospective high school graduating class.
Interested students must fill out an application and submit to Senator Nelson via mail at P.O. Box 12068, Austin, Texas 78701 or via email at jane.nelson@senate.texas.gov by Aug. 15. The application can be found at https://senate.texas.gov/members/d12/press/en/p20190627a.pdf.
For more information about eligibility requirements visit hhloans.com/index.cfm?ObjectID=8FB593C7-EE1E-7872-00A8808886543AEE.
For more details about Nelson's application process, contact Kevin Fletcher at Kevin.Fletcher@senate.texas.gov or by phone at 512-463-0112.
