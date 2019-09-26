For the fourth consecutive year, Texas Health Resources has received Platinum-level recognition as a Best Employer: Excellence in Health & Well-Being award winner. One of only 19 employers in the United States to receive this honor, Texas Health has appeared on this prestigious list sponsored by the National Business Group on Health since 2006.
This award recognizes the best workforce well-being programs in the U.S., particularly those on the forefront of innovative total well-being strategies with exceptional commitment to improving their employees’ quality of life. The Platinum designation is awarded to organizations that have established a connection between workforce well-being and key business outcomes. The award criteria include a wide range of what the National Business Group on Health calls well-being contributors including job satisfaction, community involvement, financial security, emotional health and social connectedness.
The Be Healthy program is one example of Texas Health’s commitment to promoting a healthy work environment and encouraging employees and their families to maintain healthy lifestyles. Each year, employees have the opportunity to offset insurance premiums and earn other rewards by meeting three health targets through this annual biometric screening program.
“We are pleased to be able to offer each and every employee the opportunity to create and achieve goals for their health and well-being,” said Carla Dawson, vice president, Total Health & Total Rewards at Texas Health. “This recognition is a true reflection of our workforce living their healthiest life.”
National Business Group on Health recognized Texas Health as one of the nation’s most innovative programs for:
- Job satisfaction and holistic programs that encourage financial, emotional, physical, and social well-being
- Leadership involvement
- Achieving the largest Blue Zones Approved Worksite designation
- Community involvement
The National Business Group on Health is the nation's only non-profit organization devoted exclusively to representing large employers' perspective on national health policy issues and optimizing workforce strategy through innovative health, benefits and well-being solutions.
