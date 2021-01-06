Texas Health Resources will postpone outpatient elective and non-essential surgeries and procedures starting Thursday, January 7, 2021. This applies to all wholly owned hospitals and we anticipate continuing this pause until further notice.
The prevalence of COVID-19 positive patients has caused a severe stress on inpatient and emergency department bed capacity and staffing resources. This along with record numbers of COVID-19 positive cases in our communities demands that our hospitals initiate their surge plans to accommodate the increased volume.
If you have questions about an upcoming procedures, contact your doctor for more information.
