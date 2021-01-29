Texas Motor Speedway is stepping up again.
Eight months after the speedway served as a graduation site for high schools across Denton County, the facility will now be used as a mass distribution site for COVID-19 vaccine, said County Judge Andy Eads.
Beginning Tuesday residents can get their vaccine at the speedway, which will provide the largest mass vaccine clinic in the county so far. Denton County has already used C.H. Collins Stadium in Denton and Lewisville Baptist Church as distribution sites.
The announcement comes after the county received word that it would get 31,500 vaccine doses from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) for distribution next week. County officials said there will be 19,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 12,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. County officials said there will be approximately 500 doses for second shots for those who have already received their first shot.
”The Commissioners Court has asked the state to increase the amount of vaccine sent to our county for several weeks,” Eads said. “They have incrementally increased the amount of doses each week from an initial 1,100 to 3,000 to 6,000 last week and 9,950 this week.”
The vaccine will be for those in Phases 1A – health care workers and front line workers – and 1B, those ages 65 and older or those 16 and older with a chronic health condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19.
Appointments are required for the vaccination clinics. Individuals on the Vaccine Interest Portal will receive texts and emails with appointment information several days prior to each clinic. The Vaccine Interest Portal is located on the county’s main website at DentonCounty.gov.
Denton County is working with area municipalities to assist with the vaccination clinics. However, more volunteers are needed. Anyone interested in assisting with the vaccination clinics is asked to volunteer in the Medical Reserve Corps at dentoncounty.gov/758/Medical-Reserve-Corps. Volunteers will undergo a background check and are asked to complete an online orientation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.