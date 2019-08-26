Texas Strong Republican Women believe in the “power of the purse”
Staff report
A group of Republican women in North Texas firmly believe in the “power of the purse” and plan to put that power to work to achieve three of their group’s main goals.
Texas Strong Republican Women, part of the Texas Federation of Republican Women, will be hosting a dinner and purse auction to help with a local young woman’s college expenses, to support several charities and also to contribute to Republican candidates in the November 2020 election.
County Commissioner Dianne Edmondson, vice president of the group, reports that the ladies are collecting purses – both new and gently used – to be sold in either the live or silent auction, which will be held Oct. 11 at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse.
The $50 tickets include a meal and an evening MC’d by Sen. Jane Nelson and featuring Sen. Pat Fallon as well.
Nelson will auction some of the special purses – those which have been donated by celebrity donors such as Nelson herself, First Lady Cecelia Abbott and others. In some cases, the VIP has actually carried the purse herself.
Both designer and trendy purses will be available, and since men are also welcome to attend, there will also be wallets and perhaps even holsters for their consideration in the silent auction.
Sponsorships are available which include tables of eight, ads in the program and special signage. Full details and dinner tickets are available on the TSRW website: texasstrongrw.org/events or by contacting President Jill Tate at jhbu99@aol.com or 214-354-9443 .
Checks may be mailed to TSRW at 8816 Crestview Drive, Denton, Texas, 76207.
