Flower Mound new town hall
Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

All Flower Mound town offices, including Town Hall, Animal Services, Municipal Court, Senior Center, and the Library, will be closed Nov. 28-29 in observance of Thanksgiving.

The Community Activity Center will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 29.

There will be no collection of trash, recycle, or bulk materials on Thanksgiving Day, as the schedule will be delayed by one day for residents for Thursday and Friday pick-ups, with all collections being completed on Nov. 30.

Police, Fire, and Emergency Medical Services will remain in operation at all times.

