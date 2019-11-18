All Flower Mound town offices, including Town Hall, Animal Services, Municipal Court, Senior Center, and the Library, will be closed Nov. 28-29 in observance of Thanksgiving.
The Community Activity Center will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 29.
There will be no collection of trash, recycle, or bulk materials on Thanksgiving Day, as the schedule will be delayed by one day for residents for Thursday and Friday pick-ups, with all collections being completed on Nov. 30.
Police, Fire, and Emergency Medical Services will remain in operation at all times.
