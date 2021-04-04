On May 15, the Flower Mound Summit Club will welcome 20 competitive BBQ teams and the public to the first Flower Mound Smoke Fest atop the Marriott Courtyard parking garage at the River Walk at Flower Mound.
Presented by title sponsor CornerStone Staffing FM Smoke Fest will pay out $5,000 in prizes to teams competing in three meat categories: Chicken, Pork Spare Ribs and Brisket.
In addition to three judged meat competitions, a People’s Choice award will be given to the top three teams with the greatest number of votes gathered from festival attendees. The inaugural BBQ event will also include fun for the whole family with Cornhole competitions, arcade style games, a car show and music. Signup forms for BBQ teams and event information, are available at fmsmokefest.com.
The competition is sanctioned by the Lonestar Barbecue Society, an organization that has sanctioned BBQ events across Texas for 25 years.
Doors will open to the public at 12:30 p.m. May 16 with winner announcements planned for 5 p.m. General public tickets will be available at the door and on line at fmsmokefest.com.
Proceeds from the event will support the Summit Club’s community activities including Academic Excellence awards given annually to 70 fifth- and eighth-grade students, scholarships at NCTC and Midwestern State University, Boy Scout sponsorships and support of middle and high school robotics teams. The Summit Club also supports other area nonprofit organizations including the Mound Foundation and Winning the Fight – WTF.
