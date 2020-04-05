During these stressful and uncertain times, many charities have had to take larger roles to fill community needs.
The Summit Club recognizes the great work these charities do and wants to help.
By unanimous consent, the Summit Club of Flower Mound has recently donated $2,500 each to three charities that are making an immediate impact on children and families affected by food insecurity during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Those charities are: Communities in Schools of North Texas (cisnt.org, facebook.com/cisnorthtexas), Lovepacs (lovepacs.org, facebook.com/groups/lovepacstc) and Meals on Wheels Denton County (mowdc.org, facebook.com/meals-on-wheels-denton-county-515581161877307).
The Summit Club is Flower Mound's oldest fraternal service organization.
The Summit Club was officially formed in the early 1970s to serve the Flower Mound community. The Summit Club provides financial support and many hours of volunteer help throughout the year to many local Flower Mound charities, nonprofits and local events.
“We believe that 'community leadership through community service’ sums it all up,'” the organization said. “We believe in leaving our differences aside and coming together to serve the Flower Mound community and teaching our youth that community service is very important and rewarding. We welcome anyone to join us that wants to give back and serve our community, join us at one of our monthly meetings on the first Thursday of every month at Bari’s Restaurant on FM 2499 at 6:30pm (back room) or by visiting our website and under the ‘About Us’ tab, become a member.”
Go to summitclub.org for more information.
