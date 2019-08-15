Following a statement made today by former State Representative Ron Simmons indicating he does not intend to run again for the District 65 seat, Republican Kronda Thimesch announced that she will form a committee to explore entering the 2020 Republican primary as a candidate for TX-65.
Thimesch, a successful small business owner and Denton County resident for almost 30 years, is serving her second term on the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees. Thimesch, a current Republican precinct chair, has previously been named Denton County GOP Volunteer of the Year. Additionally, she is president and founding member of the Republican Women of Denton, Collin, and Dallas Counties.
“Ron and Lisa Simmons have been dear friends for over 10 years, and I have always supported Ron’s public service. It was a hard blow for our area to lose that conservative voice in the Legislature,” Thimesch said. Simmons was narrowly defeated in the 2018 general election by Democrat Michelle Beckley.
Thimesch continued, “I was eager to assist Ron’s bid to return to the seat, but I understand his decision to pursue other paths. Still, I feel strongly that we need to offer an integrity-driven, conservative choice to the voters of HD 65. I’m listening to the counsel and urging of friends, family, and colleagues as I consider running for the Texas House of Representatives.”
Thimesch was first elected to the LISD Board in a three-way race in 2015. She was elected Board Vice-President by her colleagues in June 2017, and was re-elected by LISD voters to her trustee seat in 2018. Fulfilling a promise made during her first trustee campaign, Thimesch cites the 2016 creation of an LISD Facilities Advisory Committee as just one of several common-sense policy changes she has helped oversee during her service to the district. She also voted three times to lower the LISD tax rate.
A graduate of Texas Tech University, where she met her husband Jeff, Kronda Thimesch majored in landscape architecture. In May 1989, they co-founded Green Meadows Landscaping, based in Lewisville, which today serves business and residential clients all over the Metroplex. The Thimesches have four children: Justin, Kaytin, and Jacob, who graduated from Hebron High School and Oklahoma State University; and Karissa, currently a senior at Hebron HS.
Thimesch has a lengthy resume of volunteer service and leadership within the Denton County GOP, the Lewisville ISD education community, and the North Texas business and non-profit communities. The Thimesch family have been active members of Bent Tree Bible Fellowship for 23 years.
Denton County Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell, whose precinct primarily overlaps HD-65, said, “Kronda is already a great asset to the families of this community, and she would take that to the next level at our State Capitol. I would wholeheartedly support Kronda running for this House seat because she would do a great job of continuing to take care of Denton County citizens.”
Thimesch cites her daughter’s upcoming wedding on August 31 as the family’s top priority. “In the meantime, we will be prayerfully considering this call to service, and conferring with loved ones and trusted advisors,” she stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.