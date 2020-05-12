Kronda Thimesch announced Tuesday that she is resigning from the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees. Thimesch is a candidate for state representative for District 65, where she will face incumbent Michelle Beckley in November. Below is her announcement:
It has been a privilege to serve on the Lewisville ISD School Board these past five years. I have been and will continue to be an advocate for our students, families, and teachers here in Denton County. My plans for the future include running for state representative in House District 65 in November.
Advocating for our students and teachers to have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom was part of my campaign when running for school board in 2015 and it will continue to be an important part of what I do in the future. My work on our district’s behalf included time in both Austin and Washington D.C. helping our elected officials understand the importance of a strong public education system.
Our district is in good hands with our Superintendent Dr. Kevin Rogers and a school board that works tirelessly for our district. It has been a privilege to serve with current and past trustees, administrators and district staff. I look forward to hearing about the continued work of our district with innovative work in the classroom and out in the community.
Some of the work that my colleagues and I have accomplished includes:
- Creating measures for student growth apart from standardized testing
- Expansion of opportunities at our Technology, Exploration & Career Centers
- Complete documentation of facilities management for maintenance and planning within the district
- Completion of a District and Board dashboard to measure and track student success
My family has been a part of the LISD family for almost 20 years, raising our four children in the district, with our youngest graduating from Hebron High School this May. LISD is a part of our family and will never be far from my heart. I thank the parents, students, teachers, and all those associated with LISD for allowing me to serve in this role.
