Tuesday, Kronda Thimesch announced she is seeking the Republican nomination to Texas House District 65.
“I am running for State Representative because we need an effective voice for our values in the Texas House,” Thimesch said in a press release. “As a local small business owner and a former school board trustee, I know first-hand why our community has experienced tremendous growth. We keep taxes low and regulations reasonable so we can create jobs. We support our teachers and prioritize our children in the classroom. We fight for a secure border, and we support our police, so our neighborhoods are safe places for families to grow and play. Unfortunately, our current Representative opposes all of those values.”
Thimesch’s family came from humble roots, the release stated. Her grandmother, Rose Martinez-Mascarenas, grew up in a home with dirt floors and didn’t finish high school. Thimesch’s family instilled in her the value of hard work. Thimesch would go on to graduate from college, serve on the local school board, and fight for educational opportunities for everyone.
A resident of District 65 for more than 30 years, Thimesch is a proven leader in our community. In 1989, she started a Lewisville-based commercial and residential landscaping business with her husband. With lots of hard work, they have grown their family business to serve clients across the Metroplex.
As a mother of four children, all of whom graduated from local public schools, Thimesch is passionate about public education. She was elected to the Lewisville ISD board of trustees in 2015. She served for five years and earned the “Master Trustee” designation for her tireless work on behalf of our students.
“On the school board I worked to represent all families in one of the largest school districts in Texas,” Thimesch said. “We deserve an effective conservative voice in the Texas House that works for everyone. Michelle Beckley has the most liberal voting record in the Texas House based on a respected non-partisan Rice University study. Worse, she was named “Furniture” by Texas Monthly for her failure to get things done. Our fast-growing district can’t afford to be left behind because Michelle Beckley is more interested in being an ineffective liberal extremist than representing District 65.”
Thimesch and her husband Jeff have four children. Their family has been active members of Bent Tree Bible Fellowship for 24 years. To learn more about Thimesch, visit krondafortexas.com.
