The town of Flower Mound announced Wednesday the passing of Thomas Webb, who served as the town’s fourth mayor from 1974-1976.
Webb also served as an alderman (equivalent of a Council member) from 1972-1974. There will be a graveside service in Norman, Okla. on Saturday for Webb.
“The town appreciates Mr. Webb’s service to the town of Flower Mound and his help in shaping the community we call home,” the town said in a release.
During his mayoral campaign, Webb ran on a platform that encouraged more citizen involvement in local government, a better community safety program, establishing a fire department, and the development/enforcement of town ordinances to protect the community and residents during future growth.
Webb was a pilot for American Airlines in the 1970s. He was a member of the Air National Guard with 19 years of combined service as a guardsman and a regular United States Air Force officer.
He attended the University of Kansas for a year and the University of Oklahoma for three years as he worked toward his degree in education.
