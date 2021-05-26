Update: Shooting suspect arrested
Flower Mound police announced at 5:45 a.m. Thursday that the suspect in the shooting that injured three officers has been arrested.
Police said the two officers who were transported to local hospitals for their injuries have been released and are doing well. The third officer was treated at the scene.
Original story: 10:11 p.m. Wednesday
Three Flower Mound police officers were shot Wednesday night while responding to a call in the 2900 block of Termaine Drive.
According to the town, two of those officers were transported to local hospitals and are in stable condition. The third officer was injured but was treated at the scene.
Police officers responded to a 911 call around 7:04 p.m. in reference to a suicidal person, according to the Flower Mound Police Department. Police said once officers arrived they attempted to make contact with the man inside the home, who police said lives alone. At 8:05 p.m. the man began shooting at the officers.
Police said officers returned gunfire but have not made contact with the man since the initial shots were fired.
More to come.
