Lewisville ISD (LISD) announced Monday the appointment of Tonya Tillman as the district’s new chief financial officer (CFO). Tillman replaces former CFO Michael Ball, who recently accepted a position with Fort Worth ISD.
Tillman joins LISD from Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, where she serves as associate superintendent for business services, a position she has held since 2016. Prior to her promotion to associate superintendent, Tillman held the role of CFO for four years.
“We’re pleased to welcome Ms. Tillman to the LISD family,” Superintendent Kevin Rogers said. “Her extensive experience, and business operations and financial expertise will be a tremendous addition to our leadership team and district. Ms. Tillman has a proven track record of being an excellent steward of resources, and is a perfect fit for LISD.”
Tillman, a certified public accountant, began her career as a staff accountant for Johnson, Miller & Company in Odessa, Texas. She worked as a senior auditor and financial reporting accountant for Florey, Washburn & Price and Wagner and Brown, LTD, respectively, before transitioning into a career in public education with Ector County ISD.
During her nearly 13 years of service with Ector County ISD, Tillman served in various financial roles, including supervisor of accounting, director of finance, executive director of finance and assistant superintendent of business operations.
“I am incredibly honored and humbled to be selected to join the LISD community as the next chief financial officer,” Tillman said. “I am grateful to Dr. Rogers and the Board of Trustees for the opportunity and will continue to build upon LISD’s focus on being exceptional stewards of the district’s resources. With great excitement, I look forward to serving the students, staff and community of LISD.”
Tillman received her Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Angelo State University. Her professional associations include the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants, Texas Association of School Business Officials (TASBO), Government Finance Officers Association and DFW Texas Association of School Business Officials. In addition to her CPA designation, Tillman is also a Registered Texas School Business Administrator (RTSBA), the highest certification offered by TASBO.
