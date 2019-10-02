The town of Flower Mound has added a “Development Projects Agenda Notification” email/text notification system for those who would like to be alerted when a development project has been scheduled for review by the Planning and Zoning Commission or the Town Council through its NotifyMe feature.
The first notification will be distributed the week of Oct. 7.
To sign-up for these alerts, visit the NotifyMe webpage and look for the section titled "Development Projects Agenda Notification."
The town has been geographically divided into five zones, so residents can sign-up for notifications based upon area(s) of interest. In the notification, recipients will be directed to view the new “On Agenda” tab on the town’s interactive development map.
For more information, click here.
