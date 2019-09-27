Veterans Day is coming up and Flower Mound is busy planning its sixth annual Veterans Day Relay Run set for 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 8.
The town is looking for relay participants to run a portion of a pre-determined 45-mile route which traverses around Flower Mound.
Each relay runner will run approximately one to two mile sections, commemorating our nation’s veterans and their service by carrying the American flag. The course will start and end at the Flower Mound Community Activity Center (CAC), 1200 Gerault Rd. and will be followed by a post-event celebration at the CAC.Relay runners must be registered by 5 p.m. Oct. 18, and can do so by completing an online form. All runners will receive a commemorative T-shirt, and priority will be given to veterans, those currently serving in the military, and Flower Mound residents.
CAC to host open art studio
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 3 the Flower Mound Community Activity Center will have is first open studio for residents. This event lets residents meet other local artists and make time to create alongside one another. The town will provide the space, tables, and chairs – residents provide the supplies and creativity.
Medicare 101
The Flower Mound Public Library will host a "Medicare 101" program Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.
Residents can get answers to common Medicare questions including:
* What is Original Medicare and what does it provide?
• What are the choices you need to consider in addition to Original Medicare?
• What does each plan cover?
• What are the enrollment deadlines and the associated penalties for not signing up?
Presenter Tony Waldschmidt, a Medicare guru with Centaurus Financial, will answer these questions and more during this informative program.
To register, email fmpl@flower-mound.com or call 972-874-6165.
