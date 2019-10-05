The town of Flower Mound invites artists to compete for the chance to display an original design on a traffic signal box within the town.
Three artists’ designs will be chosen for the next three designated traffic signal boxes. This will be an annual contest, with three to four new designs chosen each year to cover a total of 20 boxes.
Artists are invited to submit proposals based on two themes: “The Flowers of Flower Mound” and “Celebrating Cultural Diversity.” Proposals for “The Flowers of Flower Mound” can include any type of flower, with all ranges and styles welcome. Proposals for “Celebrating Cultural Diversity” can include images of cultural specific celebrations or other significant imagery that reflects the unique beauty of cultures represented in Flower Mound.
The competition is open to artists of all ages residing in Flower Mound and/or Denton County, with preference given to Flower Mound residents. Each artist is eligible to submit one design, per category. Only digital submissions will be accepted, since the design selected will be converted to a digitally-printed wrap. Submissions will be accepted until Dec. 31.
For details on design criteria and dimensions, how to complete an application form, and submit a design, visit here. If a submission does not meet requirements, the proposal will not be considered. Contest winners will be selected by a sub-committee and chosen based upon creativity, craftsmanship, appropriateness, and understanding of the theme.
