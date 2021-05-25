FM 2499 and Chaparral

The new traffic signal at FM 2499 and Chaparral Lane was turned on Tuesday.

The signal will be flashing yellow to alert motorists of the change until Thursday. On Thursday, the signal will be fully operational. Motorists are asked to drive carefully and proceed with caution as the traffic pattern changes.

