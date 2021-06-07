Twin Coves Park

Due to rising lake levels, Twin Coves Park temporarily closed Monday until further notice.

The online reservation system has been suspended. The town staff is in the process of contacting individuals with upcoming reservations that will be affected by this closure. 

For reservation questions, call 972-874-6399.

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments