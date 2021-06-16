Twin Coves Park in Flower Mound reopened Tuesday after a week-long closure due to rising lake levels. Residents are asked to make note of the following status of park operations:
Cabins 1-16, RV sites 17-22, and all primitive sites are available for immediate reservations. Sewer hookups are temporarily unavailable at the RV sites, which will only have water and electric utilities until further notice.
The boat ramp, kayak launch, and day use area will remain closed until the lake level further recedes.
Park staff members are still in the process of contacting those whose reservations have been impacted by site closures.
