Rainbow Trout in Flower Mound
Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Two Flower Mound ponds now have some new occupants.

As part of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Rainbow Trout Stocking Program, 750 rainbow trout were stocked in the Heritage Park pond (600 Spinks Road) and 1,600 rainbow trout were stocked in Rheudasil Park pond (2401 Lake Forest Blvd).

View fishing license requirements, regulations, and trout fishing tips on the Texas Parks and Wildlife website

