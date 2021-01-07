Two Flower Mound ponds now have some new occupants.
As part of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Rainbow Trout Stocking Program, 750 rainbow trout were stocked in the Heritage Park pond (600 Spinks Road) and 1,600 rainbow trout were stocked in Rheudasil Park pond (2401 Lake Forest Blvd).
View fishing license requirements, regulations, and trout fishing tips on the Texas Parks and Wildlife website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.