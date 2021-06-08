Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law House Bill 2497, officially establishing The 1836 Project. Rep. Tan Parker (R-Flower Mound) first filed House Bill 2497 in March of this year. The 1836 Project will preserve and share the state’s entire, diverse history with current and future generations of Texans, in addition to increasing knowledge of past and present policy decisions made before, during, and after the year 1836.
Upon Abbott's signing of House Bill 2497, Parker affirmed, "We cannot selectively pick and choose which parts of our history we would like to share. As we celebrate Texas, we must always work to protect and remember the entire legacy of the Lone Star State. We must recognize the contributions of all individuals who have inhabited this land."
During the unveiling of the Texas African American History Memorial in 2016, Abbott said, "To know where we are going, we have to understand where we came from… chapters have been missing from the story of Texas. That changes today."
The 1836 Project will share the missing chapters from Texas' story and keep them alive for current and future generations of Texans. Parker added, "My hope is the 1836 Project will serve as a reminder of our unique liberties and freedoms that continue to create unlimited opportunities for all who call this great state home."
Also Monday Texas passed the Lone Star Infrastructure Protection Act, authored by Parker and Sen. Donna Campbell, to protect Texas against hostile foreign actors like China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea, all of which are threats to our critical infrastructure.
Recent infrastructure attacks such as the Colonial Pipeline, Russian attacks on the City of Austin software, JBS meat plant, Chinese attacks on Mumbai’s grid system, and coordinated strikes against operations in almost two dozen Texas cities in 2019, this type of forward-thinking legislation is more important now than ever before.
“Not only must we learn from these failures, but we must also address them. Senate Bill 2116 puts our state on the right track,” Campbell said. “It has long been my priority to protect the State of Texas. As chair of the Veteran Affairs and Border Security committee, I have the honor and unique responsibility of protecting the citizens and service members of this great state, and we must ensure that hostile nations that seek to harm our state are prevented from connecting physically or remotely into our critical infrastructure systems.”
“The Lone Star Infrastructure Protection Act is paramount to ensuring that Texas implements strong measures needed to fortify our critical infrastructure. This legislation also sends a clear message that we will not allow hostile foreign actors to access these vital elements of our great state. I am thankful for the opportunity to work with Senator Campbell on this important policy and am honored to join her today with Gov. Greg Abbott to witness this bill becoming law. We must never forget that the safety and security of 30 million Texans rest on our shoulders," Parker added.
Parker represents Texas House District 63, the southwestern portion of Denton County. As a proven conservative leader in the Texas Legislature, Representative Parker focuses his efforts on promoting fiscally responsible government spending, preserving election integrity, and making Texas a hub for technological innovation and job creation. Parker will also continue his work and advocacy for the protection of children, advancing medical freedom, combating human trafficking, and has previously been highly recognized for his legislative successes related to abuse prevention, addressing teenage homelessness, and increasing public safety. Representative Parker serves as Vice Chair of the House Committee on Pensions, Investments, and Financial Services and as a member of the House Committee on Higher Education.
