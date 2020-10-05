Two people were charged in connection with the home invasion in the 5400 block of Briar Lane on Sept. 13.
During the incident, the homeowner shot the male suspect after telling him to leave several times and warned him, without success. The homeowner felt threatened as the suspect kept moving toward him, which is when he fired one shot towards the suspect.
The two individuals are now being identified as Matthew Aaron Jester, 29, and Aerialle Rieff, 30. Both have been charged with burglary of a habitation and fraud use. Rieff was also charged with tampering with/or fabricating physical evidence. Jester and Rieff are currently in Denton County Jail.
The homeowner has not been charged with any crime from this incident. This is still an active and ongoing investigation.
Original story, Sept. 13
Flower Mound Police responded to a shooting call at approximately 2:22 p.m. Sunday, in the 5400 block of Briar Lane.
During the 9-1-1 call, the homeowner stated he had shot at an unknown male and female, who had allegedly broken into his house through the back door. After the gunshot, both individuals fled the location in a vehicle. Upon arrival, police were able to locate the vehicle a short distance away, where it was determined the male suspect had been shot one time in the chest.
The 29-year-old male suspect was transported to Medical Center Denton where he was immediately taken into surgery. He has since been moved into ICU and is in critical condition. The 30-year-old female suspect was taken to the Police Department for questioning and was later placed in custody for an unrelated parole violation warrant.
At the scene, Flower Mound detectives were able to determine the male had forced entry and confronted the homeowner. The homeowner told the suspect to leave several times and warned him, without success. The homeowner felt threatened as the suspect kept moving toward him, which is when he fired one shot at the suspect.
This is an active investigation; however, no charges are expected to be filed on the homeowner as a result of this incident.
