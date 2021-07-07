TxDOT will host two virtual meetings regarding its ADA self-evaluation plan and transition plan.
The meetings for the North Region, which includes Denton County, will take place July 21 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 2-3:30 p.m.
TxDOT is required by regulations under Title II of the ADA and Section 504 to assess its services, policies, and practices as part of a self-evaluation; to modify any policies or practices that discriminate against people with disabilities; and to develop a transition plan identifying any physical changes to facilities that are necessary to achieve “program access.”
A focus on program access is to ensure that programs (such as pedestrian facilities or other various facilities available to the public) are accessible when viewed in their entirety.
TxDOT developed an ADA Transition Plan in 2004. It is considered best practice for public agencies to update their ADA self-evaluation and transition plans to reflect the changing environment and infrastructure over time. This is important to ensure that agencies can identify and remove barriers to their programs, policies, and activities, which include physical assets, services, and means of communication.
For Session I go to Zoom Link, and for Session II go to Zoom Link.
This meeting is intended to provide members of the community living with disabilities an opportunity to be informed about TxDOT’s process and provide feedback. Once public outreach has concluded, the critical information received from public feedback will be taken into consideration as TxDOT Divisions and Districts begin to organize all information for implementation planning.
Please attend the meeting that pertains to your region. See below to identify which region you are in. For those not able to attend a live meeting, a recording will be posted following the last meeting on July 23.
